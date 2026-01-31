Dylan Browne McMonagle on being named Donegal Sports Star of the year

Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed the Overall 2025 Donegal Sports Star Award on Friday night.

2025 was Dylan’s most successful year to date claiming the Irish Senior Flat Jockey title for the first time after 95 winners. Then on November 1st to top off a brilliant season he really signalled his arrival on the world stage with an unexpected win in the elite Breeders Cup Turf event in California for legendary trainer Willie Mullins. The unfancied 25/1 shot Ethical Diamond earned the Mullins team a cool 2.9 million dollars.

Dylan becomes only the third person to win the Overall Award back-to-back following in the footsteps of Billy Bourne (1990-91) and

Mark English (2014-15).

On Saturday Sport, Dylan Browne McMonagle spoke with Chris Ashmore…