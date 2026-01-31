Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dylan Browne McMonagle on being named Donegal Sports Star of the year

Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed the Overall 2025 Donegal Sports Star Award on Friday night.

2025 was Dylan’s most successful year to date claiming the Irish Senior Flat Jockey title for the first time after 95 winners. Then on November 1st to top off a brilliant season he really signalled his arrival on the world stage with an unexpected win in the elite Breeders Cup Turf event in California for legendary trainer Willie Mullins. The unfancied 25/1 shot Ethical Diamond earned the Mullins team a cool 2.9 million dollars.

Dylan becomes only the third person to win the Overall Award back-to-back following in the footsteps of Billy Bourne (1990-91) and
Mark English (2014-15).

On Saturday Sport, Dylan Browne McMonagle spoke with Chris Ashmore…

Candle
News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Kildare

31 January 2026
623402675_1220774200235652_2394099580229648808_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

31 January 2026
children
News

Nearly 75% of people support under-16 social media ban

31 January 2026
candle
News

Man (50s) killed and two women (60s) injured in Dublin assault

31 January 2026
Advertisement

