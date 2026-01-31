Sports Star Awards: Community Games’ Cathal Hagan recognised as he wins Appreciation Ward

The winner of the Donegal Sports Star Appreciation Award was Cathal Hagan, a stalwart of the Donegal Community Games.

At 80 years of age, Cathal remains a remarkable example of dedication and achievement within the Donegal Community Games. For over 45 years, he has served with distinction at local, county, provincial, and national levels, including more than four decades as County and Area Treasurer.

Cathal has played a central role in the success of countless events, supported new areas across Donegal, and helped guide record numbers of children to national finals. His lifelong commitment was recognised nationally with the Community Games National Volunteer Award in 2018.

Working quietly behind the scenes, Cathal’s leadership has helped shape generations of young athletes, many of whom have gone on to national and international success.

Cathal shared over 30 years of his remarkable Community Games journey with his late beloved wife Kathleen who herself gave a lifetime of commitment and service to the games and now their daughter Sinead carries on that proud family spirit.

His achievements have left a lasting legacy, ensuring the strength, growth, and future of the Community Games in Donegal.

