Sports Stars: International Recognition Award Caitríona Jennings winner reflects on 100 Mile ultra-run record

The winner of the International Recognition Award for 2025 at the Donegal Sports Star Awards was Caitríona Jennings, Letterkenny A.C.

In 2025, Caitríona firmly established herself among the world’s elite ultra-distance runners with a series of extraordinary achievements. In November, she broke the women’s 100-mile world record at the Tunnel Hill 100 Mile in Illinois, running 12 hours, 37 minutes and 4 seconds on her debut at the distance and eclipsing the previous mark by more than five minutes; a performance that also earned her Sport Ireland’s Sportswoman of the Month and the Ultra Runner of the Year honours.

Earlier in the year, Caitríona set a new Irish 50km record at the Donadea 50km National Championships with an impressive time of 3:16:33, reaffirming her dominance across ultra-distances. This was Caitríona’s third Donegal Sports Star Award.

Chris Ashmore spoke to her after the awards ceremony…

Candle
News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Kildare

31 January 2026
623402675_1220774200235652_2394099580229648808_n
News, Top Stories

Two drivers arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

31 January 2026
children
News

Nearly 75% of people support under-16 social media ban

31 January 2026
candle
News

Man (50s) killed and two women (60s) injured in Dublin assault

31 January 2026
Advertisement

