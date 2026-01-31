Sports Stars: International Recognition Award Caitríona Jennings winner reflects on 100 Mile ultra-run record

The winner of the International Recognition Award for 2025 at the Donegal Sports Star Awards was Caitríona Jennings, Letterkenny A.C.

In 2025, Caitríona firmly established herself among the world’s elite ultra-distance runners with a series of extraordinary achievements. In November, she broke the women’s 100-mile world record at the Tunnel Hill 100 Mile in Illinois, running 12 hours, 37 minutes and 4 seconds on her debut at the distance and eclipsing the previous mark by more than five minutes; a performance that also earned her Sport Ireland’s Sportswoman of the Month and the Ultra Runner of the Year honours.

Earlier in the year, Caitríona set a new Irish 50km record at the Donadea 50km National Championships with an impressive time of 3:16:33, reaffirming her dominance across ultra-distances. This was Caitríona’s third Donegal Sports Star Award.

Chris Ashmore spoke to her after the awards ceremony…