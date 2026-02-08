Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dylan Coyle & Paul O’Donnell look ahead to new season for North-West Vipers and talk all things Superbowl LX

L-R: Paul O’Donnell, Mark Gallagher & Dylan Coyle

It was fitting that on Superbowl Sunday we were joined by members of the North-West Vipers American Football Team in studio this evening.

New Head Coach Paul O’Donnell called up to the Mountain Top along with  PRO and player Dylan Coyle to talk to Mark Gallagher about the upcoming season for the Vipers.

Things get underway on March 1st with a game against South Dublin Panthers at the Vale Centre in Greysteel, which is now the home of the North-West Vipers – The North-West’s only American Football Team.

The pair also gave their thoughts on this evening’s Superbowl LX where the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots…

garda
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Dunkineely

8 February 2026
world health organisation
News

Seven Palestinian children arrive in Ireland for medical care

8 February 2026
631090491_1300527705442911_6289186931901352676_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting with OPW Minister regarding Donegal – Dublin flights ‘positive’

8 February 2026
job spot template -DCIL
News, Top Stories

Donegal Centre for Independent Living to Host Free Community Crime Prevention Workshop

8 February 2026
