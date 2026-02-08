Dylan Coyle & Paul O’Donnell look ahead to new season for North-West Vipers and talk all things Superbowl LX

It was fitting that on Superbowl Sunday we were joined by members of the North-West Vipers American Football Team in studio this evening.

New Head Coach Paul O’Donnell called up to the Mountain Top along with PRO and player Dylan Coyle to talk to Mark Gallagher about the upcoming season for the Vipers.

Things get underway on March 1st with a game against South Dublin Panthers at the Vale Centre in Greysteel, which is now the home of the North-West Vipers – The North-West’s only American Football Team.

The pair also gave their thoughts on this evening’s Superbowl LX where the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots…