7,394 people on the Live Register in Donegal last month, down 3% on January 2025

There were 7,394 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of January, a fall of 305 on the same period last year.

That’s a year on year drop of just under 4%.

Decreases were recorded in all but one of Donegal’s eight social welfare offices.

The only increase was recorded at the social welfare office in Dunfanaghy, where there were 526 people signing on, a rise of just over 2%.

The sharpest fall was recorded in Donegal Town, with 466 signing on, down 11%, followed by an 8% drop in Ballyshannon, with 814 on the register.

There were 782 signing on in Dun-low, down 7%, and 930 in Ballybofey, down 6%.

Falls of 2% were recorded in Letterkenny and Buncrana, with totals of 2,103 and 1,396 respectively.

The smallest decrease was just over 1% in Killybegs, where there were 377 people on the register.

JANUARY 2026

JANUARY 2025