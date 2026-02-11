Eddie Fullerton murdered by ‘British agents’ – Mac Lochlainn

Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn claimed British military agents were responsible for the murder of Eddie Fullerton in 1991, in the Dail today.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said that the assassination of the Donegal County Councillor was the work of at least two agents and that he believed another was also involved.

He believes one of the agents he named as ‘person k’ oversaw the murders of seventeen people, and the attempted murders of seven others.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn claimed ‘person k’ was also responsible for overseeing the 1993 Greysteel massacre in Derry.