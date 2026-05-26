Gardaí issue safety advice ahead of June Bank Holiday weekend

With the June Bank Holiday weekend approaching, Gardaí are appealing to all road users in Donegal to take extra care on the roads.

Drivers are being urged to slow down, wear seatbelts, ensure passengers are properly restrained, and keep mobile phones out of reach while driving.

Motorists are also being reminded never to drive under the influence and to plan ahead by arranging transport if they are socialising over the weekend.

Gardaí say there were eight arrests for drink driving over the past week, along with two further arrests for drug driving offences.

Speaking on this morning’s Greg Hughes show, Garda Feena McManamon urged drivers to make safe choices and avoid putting lives at risk on the roads:

High-visibility checkpoints and speed enforcement will be in place throughout the weekend.

People visiting beaches and scenic areas are also being urged to park responsibly and avoid blocking access routes, warning that obstruction can endanger emergency services and is an offence under road traffic legislation.