Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 22/02/26

Brian McCormick Premier Division

Bonagee United 2-2 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Fanad United 3-1 Glenea United

 

Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Ballybofey United vs Swilly Rovers

Castlefin Celtic 3-1 Gweedore Celtic

Convoy Arsenal vs Kerrykeel 71

Gweedore United 1-3 Cappry Rovers

Milford United 1-2 Rathmullan Celtic

 

Donegal Physiotherapy D2

Cranford FC 8-1 Drumkeen United

Deele Harps 3-3 Letterbarrow Celtic

Dunfanaghy Youths vs Dunkineely Celtic

Raphoe Town 4-1 Drumoghill

Whitestrand United 2-1 Lifford Celtic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI confirm viable device discovered during security alert in Derry

22 February 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Three killed in collision on the Armagh Road

22 February 2026
nifrs
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Derry fire

22 February 2026
harris and martin
News

Poll shows homeowners are more likely to support Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael in future elections

22 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI confirm viable device discovered during security alert in Derry

22 February 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Three killed in collision on the Armagh Road

22 February 2026
nifrs
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Derry fire

22 February 2026
harris and martin
News

Poll shows homeowners are more likely to support Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael in future elections

22 February 2026
Candle
News

Four people killed in separate collisions on Irish roads

22 February 2026
636985920_1239266285053110_6485413375743938749_n
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing after driver failed to stop at Buncrana Gardaí checkpoint

22 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube