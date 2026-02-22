Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 22/02/26

Brian McCormick Premier Division
Bonagee United 2-2 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Fanad United 3-1 Glenea United
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
Ballybofey United vs Swilly Rovers
Castlefin Celtic 3-1 Gweedore Celtic
Convoy Arsenal vs Kerrykeel 71
Gweedore United 1-3 Cappry Rovers
Milford United 1-2 Rathmullan Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy D2
Cranford FC 8-1 Drumkeen United
Deele Harps 3-3 Letterbarrow Celtic
Dunfanaghy Youths vs Dunkineely Celtic
Raphoe Town 4-1 Drumoghill
Whitestrand United 2-1 Lifford Celtic