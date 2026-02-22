“Fight Night At the Valley” goes down a storm at Finn Valley Centre

There was history made in the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar last night as a professional boxing event was held in the area for the first time.

Jason Quigley, along with Sheer Sports, brought a fantastic evening’s entertainment and high-level fights in front of a packed house at the Finn Valley Centre.

In the first of five pro bouts, Jason Myers defeated Jiri Svacina 62-54 on points.

It was an impressive win for Myers as Svacina came into the contest with 18 wins on his record.

Next up, David Kennedy was a 39-36 victor over Frantisek Dzubak.

Dublin’s Daniel Fakoyede then got his hand raised against German Skobenko in the battle of the heavyweights – Fakoyede came out on top 40-36 on the scorecards.

In the penultimate fight of the night, Kildare’s Aodhan Byrne, who has strong family ties to Donegal, raised the roof on his professional debut to win 40-36 against Polish fighter Marian Wesolowski.

Byrne spoke to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon after the event and was thrilled with his performance…

The main event of the evening saw Sligo native Thomas Myers win 59-55 over Patryk Polasik.

Jason Quigley, who was the chief organiser of the event, gave his thoughts on how it went to Ciaran Cannon afterwards, saying there is more to come later this year…