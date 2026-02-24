Donegal Cancer Flight and Services to meet Transport Minister today

The Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Committee is travelling to Dublin today to meet the Transport Minister over controversial changes to the Public Service Obligation contract, which will omit the midday flight from tomorrow.

The charity says it works closely with oncology units in Dublin to arrange treatment times to align with the flight schedule, allowing patients to complete a round trip in one day.

This enables them to recover at home and eliminates the financial burden of an overnight stay, as many would not be well enough to undertake the eight-hour journey by bus.

The meeting is scheduled for 1.15pm this afternoon at Leinster House.