Large turnout at Lough Swilly meeting as locals oppose oyster and mussel farm expansion

There was a large turnout at a public meeting last night in Newtowncunningham over the proposed expansion of oyster and mussel farming in Lough Swilly.

The public consultation on this site, along with proposed locations in Buncrana, Rathmullan and Manorcunningham, closes in seven days.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning, says there are numerous reasons why people are objecting, including potential damage to the tourism industry, biodiversity concerns and risks around public access.

He also says the proposal would not deliver a significant boost to the local economy: