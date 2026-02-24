Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, February 24th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, February 24th:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, February 24th

24 February 2026
A5 Omagh Ballygawley
News, Top Stories

PSNI confirm a man has died following A5 collision

24 February 2026
darragh o'brien
News, Audio, Top Stories

Transport Minister pledges action on lost midday Dublin flights

24 February 2026
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Sligo collision

24 February 2026
