Transport Minister pledges action on lost midday Dublin flights

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien says he will do everything in his power to fix the issue of the lost midday air service from Donegal to Dublin.

He gave the commitment at a meeting this afternoon with representatives of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

The current Public Service Obligation contract, which includes the midday airlink and a plane staying at Donegal Airport overnight, is due to expire tomorrow.

Manager of Donegal Cancer Flights and Services, Mary Coyle, says the group made it clear that if the outcome is not satisfactory, they will be back protesting at Leinster House:

