Freshers Championship title for ATU

ATU Donegal have won the Higher Education Gaelic Football Fresher 2 Championship title.

In today’s final played in Darver County Louth, ATU beat SETU Carlow comfortably by 2-17 to 1-3.

ATU who have county players Ryan McHugh and Peader Mogan as part of their management lead 2-11 to 0-2 at half time.

Danny Brown and Eoghan Ban MacNeilis scored the goals in the opening half.

Brown ended the game with 1-3 while Shane Callaghan knocked over 0-5.

Jack Keys, Aiden Friel, Darragh Hennigan, Gavin Doherty and Donal Gallagher were also on the scoresheet.

The victory gave ATU the season ending double having early in the year won the league title.