Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Freshers Championship title for ATU

ATU Donegal have won the Higher Education Gaelic Football Fresher 2 Championship title.

In today’s final played in Darver County Louth, ATU beat SETU Carlow comfortably by 2-17 to 1-3.

ATU who have county players Ryan McHugh and Peader Mogan as part of their management lead 2-11 to 0-2 at half time.

Danny Brown and Eoghan Ban MacNeilis scored the goals in the opening half.

Brown ended the game with 1-3 while Shane Callaghan knocked over 0-5.

Jack Keys, Aiden Friel, Darragh Hennigan, Gavin Doherty and Donal Gallagher were also on the scoresheet.

The victory gave ATU the season ending double having early in the year won the league title.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

1000060239
News, Audio, Top Stories

SNA says cuts would put teachers under pressure

25 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, February 25th:

25 February 2026
LCSP Pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal LCSP holds it’s first public meeting

25 February 2026
defib
News, Audio, Top Stories

A defibrillator is now on site at every school in Northern Ireland

25 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

1000060239
News, Audio, Top Stories

SNA says cuts would put teachers under pressure

25 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, February 25th:

25 February 2026
LCSP Pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal LCSP holds it’s first public meeting

25 February 2026
defib
News, Audio, Top Stories

A defibrillator is now on site at every school in Northern Ireland

25 February 2026
Screenshot_25-2-2026_155237_www.oireachtas.ie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Charles Ward calls for revision in SNA allocation model

25 February 2026
LCSP logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal LCSP hold first public meeting in Lifford

25 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube