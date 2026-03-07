Delight for local man Luke Witherow as Ireland qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup

The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team have secured qualification to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, ending an eight-year wait to return to hockey’s largest stage.

The side, which includes Convoy’s Luke Witherow, secured an emphatic 4-0 win over rivals Wales last night to win their qualifying semi-final and book a spot at the World Cup later this year.

Ireland will play France in the Final tomorrow evening with an opportunity to end their campaign with a perfect record.

Up first though are the Irish Women who will look to replicate the Men’s success in their own Semi-Final, facing Australia tomorrow night.