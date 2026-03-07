Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Delight for local man Luke Witherow as Ireland qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup

The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team have secured qualification to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, ending an eight-year wait to return to hockey’s largest stage.

The side, which includes Convoy’s Luke Witherow, secured an emphatic 4-0 win over rivals Wales last night to win their qualifying semi-final and book a spot at the World Cup later this year.

Ireland will play France in the Final tomorrow evening with an opportunity to end their campaign with a perfect record.

Up first though are the Irish Women who will look to replicate the Men’s success in their own Semi-Final, facing Australia tomorrow night.

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following reports of vehicle tampering and damage in Derry

7 March 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Man and woman hospitalised following Rathmullan collision

7 March 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

No injuries reported following three-car collision near Elaghbeg

7 March 2026
646395381_1249799407333131_1261197576455139863_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí issue security measures to prevent the theft of home heating oil

7 March 2026
Advertisement

