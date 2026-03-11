Donegal GAA confirm O’Donnell Park as Ulster Championship host venue

Donegal GAA have confirmed the venue for Donegal’s Ulster Championship quarter final against Down next month.

The O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny will host the tie as per the Ulster Council’s release a number of weeks ago.

There had been much talk around where the game would be played with works continuing at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey with some suggesting linking Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon with the game.

In a statement released this morning by the county board its said:

“CLG Dhún na nGall wish to confirm that our county executive have notified Ulster GAA that our nominated venue for our senior football championship Quarter-Final v Down GAA is O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Our primary ground, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey has been undergoing improvement works, which include a new pitch surface, whilst works are on schedule, the venue is not yet available. We wish CLG Sean MacCumhaills well with the completion of same. Our thanks to St Eunan’s GAA for their hospitality and we look forward to another exciting Ulster Senior Football Championship.”