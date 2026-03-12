Business Matters, Ep 287 – Mairtin Kelly’s new departure in a consultancy and advisory role

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore talks with Mairtin Kelly, originally from Galway, but who now lives just outside Letterkenny, and who many listeners will know from his days at Kelly’s Centra and Diner at the Mountain Top in the town.

He bought the store back in 2011, and developed it into a thriving business that expanded rapidly.

Indeed, he became a significant employer and in 2023 won the Letterkenny Chamber Business Person of the Year award, in recognition of his achievements.

In 2024, he made a big, big decision, to sell the store and so a major chapter in his and his family’s life came to a close.

So what has he been doing since, and what lies ahead? A real family man, he has spent more time with those who are closest to him – and he is also now developing a new career effectively as a consultant and strategic advisor using his expertise and experience to assist many others to develop their businesses, and to overcome obstacles that they may face.

You can listen to the full programme here: