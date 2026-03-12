Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Foyle Women’s Aid recognised at Stormont on 50th anniversary

The work of Foyle Women’s Aid has been recognised on the floor of the Assembly at Stormont.

Marking the organisation’s 50th anniversary, local MLA Sinead Mc Laughlin said Foyle Women’s Aid has been a lifeline for women and children experiencing abuse.

She says by providing accommodation, outreach services, advocacy and practical support, the organisation has stood beside women and families at some of the most frightening moments of their lives.

Ms McLaughlin told MLAs that, in addition to providing safety, Foyle Women’s Aid has helped people rebuild their confidence and their lives.

She paid tribute to all those involved:

