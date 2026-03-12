Update – Power outages reported as wind and rain warnings remain in place

The entire country is under a Status Yellow Wind Warning until 6 o clock this evening, with a similar warning in place north of the border.

There had been some power outages in the county this morning, with around 1,500 premises without power in Stranorlar and Derrybeg. However, the ESB Powercheck service shows all have had their supplies restored.

A separate Yellow Rain Warning is in effect for 21 counties, including Donegal, until 3pm.

Met Eireann says strong and gusty southwesterly winds could cause difficult travelling conditions, with displaced debris and fallen trees or branches.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the rain will be heaviest in the west and north west…….