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Donegal Libraries win Library of the Year for inclusive Frances Browne project

Donegal County Council’s Library Service has been named Island of Ireland Regional and Country Winner of Library of the Year at the British Book Awards for its Frances Browne Storytellers: Seeing Beyond Sight project.

The initiative, developed through Twin Towns Library in Stranorlar, celebrates the legacy of writer Frances Browne and supports blind and vision-impaired writers.

Participants from across Ireland contributed to workshops and an anthology which is available digitally, in large print, and in braille.

The award recognises Donegal Libraries’ innovation, inclusivity, and role in fostering creativity and community storytelling.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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