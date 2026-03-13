HSE encourages use of all care options this bank holiday weekend

HSE West-North West is advising everyone to use all care options this bank holiday weekend.

HSE West and North West is advising people in Donegal to be aware of their healthcare options this St Patrick’s Day Holiday weekend.

If you do get sick this bank holiday weekend there are a number of healthcare options available; plan ahead, know your options and stay safe.

Dermot Monaghan, HSE Healthcare Manager, Donegal said, “St Patrick’s Day is a wonderful time for communities across the region, but it is also one of the busiest times for our health services. By considering all available care options, people can help ensure Emergency Departments are available for those who need them most.

“If you urgently need to see a GP over the bank holiday weekend you should contact your local out of hours GP service. The out of hours GP service in this region is Nowdoc. The service is open all weekend but you do need to make an appointment in advance. GP Out of Hours information is available on the HSE website here.

“A new service is available in community pharmacies which enables a pharmacist to supply prescription-only medication for a number of common illnesses, without having to see a GP. In addition to expert advice and providing over the counter treatments, community pharmacists can now prescribe medicine for eight common conditions.”

This is called the Common Conditions Service (CCS). Common conditions your pharmacist can treat under this service are; allergic rhinitis, cold sores, conjunctivitis, impetigo, oral thrush, shingles, cystitis (uncomplicated urinary tract infection), vaginal thrush. Information about the scheme is available on the HSE website here.

In our hospitals, we continue to assist patients in moving as quickly as possible through the hospital system if they require acute care. This includes actions to support patients avoid ED admission, improving the experience of patients while in ED, ensuring effective movement within the hospitals and timely discharge to community services and other care supports where appropriate.

Respiratory infections and norovirus are currently circulating in the community. If you are planning to visit someone in hospital or in a residential care setting this public holiday weekend, please take extra care. If you are feeling unwell, it is best to postpone your visit until you have fully recovered.

As always if you or someone else is seriously ill or needs urgent emergency care, do not delay going to ED or dialling 999/112 for help.