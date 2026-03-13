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Norovirus forces precautions at LUH ahead of St. Patrick’s weekend

Letterkenny University Hospital is advising visitors to be vigilant for signs of Norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, ahead of a busy weekend and the St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday.

The hospital reports that several wards are currently managing patients with Norovirus, and the Emergency Department is expected to experience higher-than-usual attendances.

Those who have recently experienced diarrhoea or vomiting are being asked to postpone their visit until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

Visiting restrictions may be in place on affected wards, with access limited to compassionate visits arranged in advance.

Hospital staff are reminding all visitors to follow infection control measures, including using alcohol hand gel on entry and exit, washing hands thoroughly, and using visitor toilets rather than patient facilities.

The hospital says these measures are vital to protect patients, staff, and other visitors, and thanks the public for their cooperation.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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