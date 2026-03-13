Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Over 30% of MABS cases linked to Defective Concrete Blocks

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service has briefed Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Blocks Committee on a research project examining the financial pressures faced by households caught in the crisis.

MABS National Development Officer Maria McColl says more than 30% of the cases she handles involve DCB homeowners, many of them over 50 and struggling with mortgage arrears.

She told the meeting that the report, titled “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” reflects the difficult situation these families are living in and underlines the urgent need for fairer burden sharing.

Ms McColl emphasises that those affected need breathing space and protection from further financial strain:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE encourages use of all care options this bank holiday weekend

13 March 2026
Rent 2
News, Audio

Concern too many homes are being used for short-term lets

13 March 2026
1590581924970.jpg--entegro_awarded_survey_and_design_contract_by_national_broadband_ireland
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan connections in Fintown

13 March 2026
MABs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 30% of MABS cases linked to Defective Concrete Blocks

13 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE encourages use of all care options this bank holiday weekend

13 March 2026
Rent 2
News, Audio

Concern too many homes are being used for short-term lets

13 March 2026
1590581924970.jpg--entegro_awarded_survey_and_design_contract_by_national_broadband_ireland
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Plan connections in Fintown

13 March 2026
MABs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 30% of MABS cases linked to Defective Concrete Blocks

13 March 2026
assaranca-waterfall-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourists forced to use laneways and dunes as bathrooms at popular Ardara waterfall

13 March 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 287 – Mairtin Kelly’s new departure in a consultancy and advisory role

12 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube