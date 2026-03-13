Over 30% of MABS cases linked to Defective Concrete Blocks

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service has briefed Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Blocks Committee on a research project examining the financial pressures faced by households caught in the crisis.

MABS National Development Officer Maria McColl says more than 30% of the cases she handles involve DCB homeowners, many of them over 50 and struggling with mortgage arrears.

She told the meeting that the report, titled “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” reflects the difficult situation these families are living in and underlines the urgent need for fairer burden sharing.

Ms McColl emphasises that those affected need breathing space and protection from further financial strain: