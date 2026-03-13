Tourists forced to use laneways and dunes as bathrooms at popular Ardara waterfall

Despite seven years of lobbying, there has still been no progress in installing public toilets at Assaranca Waterfall near Ardara.

Cllr Brian Carr raised the issue at a Glenties MD meeting, acknowledging that Cllr Anthony Molloy has long been calling for such facilities.

Nearby portaloos on Maghera Beach are currently closed until the bathing season commences.

Cllr Carr said a member of the public approached him, reporting that she had seen people using laneways or sand dunes instead of a bathroom.

He added that this is a tourist attraction, and such behaviour cannot continue: