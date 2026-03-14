Buncrana Night-Time Economy Scheme launches third phase

Donegal County Council has launched Phase Three of Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Grant Scheme, with a focus on supporting new events and festivals.

Businesses, community groups, artists, musicians, performers and individuals are being encouraged to come up with creative evening events that will help make Buncrana a more vibrant and welcoming place after dark.

Phase Three aims to support a wide range of events that will add to the town’s cultural life, support local businesses and encourage people of all ages to enjoy Buncrana at night.

There are two levels of funding available.

Tier One offers grants of up to €500 for smaller events.

Tier Two offers between €500 and €4,000 for larger festivals and events.

Previous phases of the scheme attracted applications from a variety of sectors, including arts, hospitality, youth and community groups.

Events funded under this phase must take place between April and October 2026. The closing date for applications is Friday, March 27th at 12 noon.

Application forms can be found at: www.donegalcoco.ie/nte

Interested parties can also contact Sophie Gallagher, Night-Time Economy Advisor, Donegal County Council, for an application pack via email at sophiegallagher@donegalcoco.ie.

Buncrana Night-Time Economy initiative is funded by the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport and is an initiative of Donegal County Council.