Derry man sentenced to eight years in prison for possession of explosive pipe bombs

A man from Derry has been sentenced for possession of pipe bombs that exploded outside homes in the Waterside area of the city between 2017 and 2019.

At Laganside Crown Court yesterday, 38-year-old Noel Logan was sentenced to eight years, half of which is to be served in custody and half on license, for three counts of possessing an explosive with intent to endanger life, after he was found guilty on May 16th 2025, following a non-jury trial.

The offences relate to incidents in which devices exploded at three separate addresses on November 13th 2017 in Montgomery Close, on March 31st 2019, also in Montgomery Close, and September 3rd 2019 in Bonds Place.

Mr. Logan was arrested and charged following a house search in December 2020.

Speaking after yesterday’s sentencing, Detective Inspector Mark Gingell thanked the victims of these attacks for their cooperation in what has been a lengthy and complex investigation.

He added that they will remain relentless in their pursuit of those who seek to cause harm, ensuring they are held accountable for the crimes they commit.