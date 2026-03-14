Protest to get underway at Buncrana Community Hospital today

A protest is due to get underway later today over the latest delay to refurbishment works at Buncrana Community Hospital.

The demonstration was organised by the Inish Theatre Group, who say they represent the friends and families of loved ones now being cared for miles from home due to the hospital beds remaining closed.

It was announced earlier this week that the works will not commence until the third quarter of this year.

The HSE says the refurbishment will take 18 months to complete, meaning the beds will not be back in use for another two years.

Action gets underway at 4 o’clock outside the building.