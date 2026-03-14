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Protesters gather over Community Hospital refurbishment delay

A protest gathered outside Buncrana Community Hospital today to protest against further delays to the restoration work at the facility.

Works, initially scheduled to begin in June 2025, have now been delayed and are expected to start in the third quarter of this year, according to the HSE.

A statement confirming the delay read: “The Buncrana Community Hospital refurbishment project is currently at pre-tender approval stage. This project will continue to progress in line with the Infrastructure Guidelines and the Capital Works Management Framework. The project will proceed to the second stage of tender upon completion of the review and approval processes in accordance with the Infrastructure Guidelines, and with construction activities to commence thereafter.”

The protest, which reflected growing local frustration with the continued delays, was organised by the Inish Theatre Group.

Director of the group, Maureen Tolley, says if today’s protest isn’t heard, they will go again:

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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