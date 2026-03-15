Donegal suffer first league defeat at hands of Roscommon

Donegal have been beaten 2-20 to 0-20 by Roscommon in the National Football League Division 1 at Dr. Hyde Park this afternoon.

The Rossies led 1-13 to 0-05 at half-time and, even though Donegal brought it back to just a one-point deficit in the second-half, the home side finished strongly and ran out six-point winners.

Donegal now play Monaghan in Clones next Sunday where a victory would book their place in the Division 1 final.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…