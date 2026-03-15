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Katsuta & Johnston claim maiden WRC win at Rally Kenya

Takamoto Katsuta (R) has won his first ever World Rally Championship event at the 94th time of asking. Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston (L) was on the notes.

Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta & his co-driver Aaron Johnston, who hails from Omagh, have won Safari Rally Kenya in the World Rally Championship in their GR Yaris Rally 1.

It’s the duo’s first overall win in the World Rally Championship as they finished 27.4 seconds ahead of Adrian Fourmaux & Alexandre Coria in 2nd spot.

Finnish driver Sami Pajari was third.

Enniskillen native Jon Armstrong ended the rally 15th overall with Bruckless’ Shane Byrne on the notes for him in their Ford Puma Rally 1.

Derry’s Joshua McErlain retired his Ford Puma yesterday due to trouble with the engine.

Here’s Katsuta & Johnston directly after their brilliant win in Kenya…

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