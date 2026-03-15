Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

National title for three young Donegal boxers

Ellis O’Donnell is crowned National Champion

Three young Donegal boxers claimed National Junior titles in Dublin this weekend.

Ellis O’Donnell is the National Junior 1 57kg Champion.

The Dungloe boxer was a unanimous decision winner in her final over Tipperary’s Bernadette Delaney at the National Stadium yesterday afternoon.

There were walkover wins for Roisin Hegarty of Twin Towns BC and Andrii Derkch of Letterkenny BC.

European U15 gold-medallist Hegarty is the National Girl 1 66kg Champion, while Derkch was crowned Junior 1 112kg Champion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda gardai speeding
News, Audio

Over 2,500 motorists caught speeding on Irish roads as St. Patrick’s Day policing operation continues

15 March 2026
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision on energy supports to be made before Easter

15 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Suspected firearms seized from Derry property as part of investigation into ‘dissident Republican activity’

15 March 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protesters gather over Community Hospital refurbishment delay

14 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

garda gardai speeding
News, Audio

Over 2,500 motorists caught speeding on Irish roads as St. Patrick’s Day policing operation continues

15 March 2026
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision on energy supports to be made before Easter

15 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Suspected firearms seized from Derry property as part of investigation into ‘dissident Republican activity’

15 March 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protesters gather over Community Hospital refurbishment delay

14 March 2026
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach arrives in the US for annual St. Patrick’s Day visit

14 March 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman charged to court following assault on Derry bus driver

14 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube