National title for three young Donegal boxers

Three young Donegal boxers claimed National Junior titles in Dublin this weekend.

Ellis O’Donnell is the National Junior 1 57kg Champion.

The Dungloe boxer was a unanimous decision winner in her final over Tipperary’s Bernadette Delaney at the National Stadium yesterday afternoon.

There were walkover wins for Roisin Hegarty of Twin Towns BC and Andrii Derkch of Letterkenny BC.

European U15 gold-medallist Hegarty is the National Girl 1 66kg Champion, while Derkch was crowned Junior 1 112kg Champion.