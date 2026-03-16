Donegal transport company says school transport and Local Link services are at breaking point

A Transport Company in Donegal says with diesel hitting €2.12 per litre in places, the viability of their school transport and Local Link services is at breaking point.

In a social media post today, McGettigan Travel says they need VAT and excise concessions as a matter of urgency.

Company Spokesperson Maelisa McGettigan says many of their school transport and Local Link contracts were tendered when fuel was significantly lower in price, and while they are absorbing increased costs to keep children in school, this is unsustainable.

She says the government must act………….