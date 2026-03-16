Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Donegal transport company says school transport and Local Link services are at breaking point

A Transport Company in Donegal says with diesel hitting €2.12 per litre in places, the viability of their school transport and Local Link services is at breaking point.

In a social media post today, McGettigan Travel says they need VAT and excise concessions as a matter of urgency.

Company Spokesperson Maelisa McGettigan says many of their school transport and Local Link contracts were tendered when fuel was significantly lower in price, and while they are absorbing increased costs to keep children in school, this is unsustainable.

She says the government must act………….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

McGettigan Costs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal transport company says school transport and Local Link services are at breaking point

16 March 2026
Canavan Conference
News, Top Stories

Impact of healthcare on climate discussed at HSE conference in Sligo

16 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after report of burglary in Derry

16 March 2026
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Application to complete the Aghilly Road project lodged

16 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

McGettigan Costs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal transport company says school transport and Local Link services are at breaking point

16 March 2026
Canavan Conference
News, Top Stories

Impact of healthcare on climate discussed at HSE conference in Sligo

16 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after report of burglary in Derry

16 March 2026
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Application to complete the Aghilly Road project lodged

16 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 16/03/2026

16 March 2026
Michael Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Boyle hits out at fly tipping

16 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube