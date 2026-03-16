Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

E-scooters seized in Derry as Police see increase in anti-social behaviour linked to the vehicles

E-scooters have been seized in Derry as the PSNI increase their focus on their illegal use.

Officers from the city centre and Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing teams seized the vehicles at the weekend and the users will now face potential prosecution.

Police in Derry City and Strabane say they have received a large number of reports of anti-social behaviour involving e-scooters, especially with young people.

They are reminding these people and parents that the vehicles are not permitted on roads or public places without license and insurance and failure to comply with this can be penalised with prosecution, fixed penalty notice and seizure.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gerry Adams 2
News

Civil trial against Gerry Adams continues today

16 March 2026
e scooters
News, Top Stories

E-scooters seized in Derry as Police see increase in anti-social behaviour linked to the vehicles

16 March 2026
Road-Closed-Diversion
News

Ramelton to Rathmullan Reg Road blocked this week due to essential maintenance

16 March 2026
electric vehicle charging
News, Top Stories

Works to begin on the installation of EV charging points in Derry City and Strabane District

16 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Gerry Adams 2
News

Civil trial against Gerry Adams continues today

16 March 2026
e scooters
News, Top Stories

E-scooters seized in Derry as Police see increase in anti-social behaviour linked to the vehicles

16 March 2026
Road-Closed-Diversion
News

Ramelton to Rathmullan Reg Road blocked this week due to essential maintenance

16 March 2026
electric vehicle charging
News, Top Stories

Works to begin on the installation of EV charging points in Derry City and Strabane District

16 March 2026
ge2024-leader-interviews-richard-boyd-barrett
News, Audio

People Before Profit TD slams Taoiseach’s decision to meeting with President Trump

15 March 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following Omagh crash

15 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube