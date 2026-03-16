E-scooters seized in Derry as Police see increase in anti-social behaviour linked to the vehicles

E-scooters have been seized in Derry as the PSNI increase their focus on their illegal use.

Officers from the city centre and Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing teams seized the vehicles at the weekend and the users will now face potential prosecution.

Police in Derry City and Strabane say they have received a large number of reports of anti-social behaviour involving e-scooters, especially with young people.

They are reminding these people and parents that the vehicles are not permitted on roads or public places without license and insurance and failure to comply with this can be penalised with prosecution, fixed penalty notice and seizure.