Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Ballybofey phone theft

Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public in connection with a fraud/theft incident that recently occurred at Blue Cedars, Ballybofey.

A resident in that area advertised a mobile phone for sale online.

A person made contact with them and arranged to meet them at their home on Monday the 9th of March which they did at approximately 2pm.

The sale of the phone was agreed and the buyer showed a screenshot of what appeared to be the transfer of funds on their phone to the seller and the mobile phone was handed over.

No funds were actually transferred and all contact has now been lost between the two parties.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have travelled in the area of Blue Cedars or the Glenfin Road in Ballybofey on the 9th of March with a dash-cam between 1pm and 3pm to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

They are also advising the public to be aware that these types of incidents do occur and to be extra cautious when selling items.

Never hand over items that you have for sale until you have confirmed that the payment has been transferred to your account.

Always check proof of payment via your own banking app rather than taking the word of the buyer that funds have been sent.