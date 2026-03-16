Gardaí investigate dangerous driving in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents of dangerous driving involving a black VW Passat with a partial registration of ‘JNZ’ that occurred in the area of the Cockhill Road, Buncrana between approx. 1:45am and 3am on the morning of Sunday the 15th of March.

They have made an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any such incidents in that area between those times to get in touch with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

If anyone travelled in that area with a dash-cam between those times, they are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.