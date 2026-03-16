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Senior Kinahan cartel member to be sentenced next month

Senior Kinahan cartel member, Sean McGovern, has pleaded guilty to directing a criminal organisation.

The 39-year-old, previously of Kildare Road in Crumlin, Dublin, appeared before the Special Criminal Court this morning via video link from Portlaoise Prison.

He admitted to directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with the murder of Noel Kirwan between October 20th and December 22nd 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 2015 and April 2017 in relation to the surveillance of rival gang member James Gately, in preparation for a serious offence.

Mr McGovern has been remanded in custody until next month for sentencing.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has congratulated Gardaí for their role in the prosecution.

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