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Doherty to move motion seeking action on fuel prices tomorrow

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty has confirmed that he will bring a motion before the Dáil tomorrow demanding urgent action to tackle the soaring cost of home heating oil, petrol and diesel.

The Private Members’ motion, which will be debated tonorrow, calls on the government to immediately intervene to reduce fuel prices and scrap planned tax increases on home heating oil.

Deputy Doherty says with record numbers of households already struggling to pay their energy bills, the government’s failure to act on soaring fuel costs is simply unacceptable………

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