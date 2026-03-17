Road Safety Awareness Week at Donegal ATU campus hailed a success

The ATU Donegal Students’ Union and Donegal County Council say Road Safety Awareness Week which took place on the campus last week was a success.

They say in particular, interactive sessions sparked meaningful conversations among students about the risks associated with driving under the influence, particularly the morning after a night out.

The week long event at the ATU campus was coordinated by the Donegal Road Safety Working Group, in partnership with the ATU Donegal Students’ Union, and supported by gardai, Donegal Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, the Road Safety Authority and Road Victims Support NI-Donegal.

Information stands were placed along the main corridor of the campus, the Road Policing Unit was stationed outside the main entrance, and the RSA Shuttle Bus and rollover simulator were on-site, providing students with engaging, hands-on experiences including driving simulations, reaction-time tests, and interactive road safety education tools.

Release in full –

Road Safety Awareness Initiative at ATU Donegal

Donegal Road Safety Working Group (DRSWG) in partnership with Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal Students’ Union delivered a highly impactful Road Safety Awareness Week for students last week. The initiative was supported by Donegal County Council’s Road Safety Officer, Donegal Fire Service, An Garda Síochána, National Ambulance Service, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Road Victims Support NI-Donegal.

A wide range of activities and demonstrations took place across the week to engage students in critical conversations around road safety.

Pamela Smullen Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council, highlighted the importance of the collaboration “The Road Safety Awareness week provided an opportunity to raise awareness, to educate and reach many people with important safety messages. It provided an opportunity for conversations about making safe choices on the roads. The support shown by ATU Donegal Students’ Union VP Education/Communications officer Claire Mc Caul in leading this engagement is truly commendable and encouraged students to take get involved in the activities onsite and learned about the consequences of unsafe driving and how to keep themselves and others safe.”

Information stands were placed along the main corridor of the campus, the Road Policing Unit was stationed outside the main entrance, offering an engaging and informative experience for participants.

The RSA Shuttle Bus and rollover simulator were on-site, providing students with engaging, hands-on experiences including driving simulations, reaction-time tests, and interactive road safety education tools. Hundreds of students from ATU Donegal as well as post primary school students were invited to participate in the sessions, all aimed at promoting safe behaviours and decision-making on the roads.

A simulated response to a road traffic collision provided an insight into what happens after a serious road traffic collision, those in attendance heard from the responders about their role, the multiagency response and making important decisions.

These interactive sessions sparked meaningful conversations among students about the risks associated with driving under the influence, particularly the morning after a night out. The message resonated strongly with many students, who shared that the experience made them think twice and especially after a night out about getting behind the wheel.

Claire McCaul, Education and Communications Officer at ATU Students’ Union Donegal, explained the motivation behind the initiative; “We wanted to bring Road Safety Awareness Week back again this year to the campus to really promote awareness and encourage people to think twice before getting behind the wheel. If this week makes even one person stop and reconsider a decision that could impact their own life or someone else’s, then it has been a success. We wanted one of our final campaigns of the academic year to be educational, meaningful, and impactful — and I believe we achieved that. I wouldn’t have been able to complete such a successful week without the collaboration of our local services, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who gave up their precious time to attend the week’s events.”

ATU Donegal Students’ Union and Donegal County Council extend their sincere thanks to everyone who supported, contributed to and engaged with this important initiative.

ENDS