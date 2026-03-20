Families in Donegal are disproportionately affected by rising fuel costs – Ward

A Donegal TD has told the Dail that families in the county are bearing the brunt of rising energy and fuel costs.

Deputy Charles Ward said with very limited transport options and a heavy reliance on oil for home heating, the rises in fuel costs are having a disproportionate impact on families in Donegal.

Urging Tanaiste Simon Harris to take action to alleviate the pressure, Deputy Ward said the need to heat defective concrete homes is adding another burden on people in defective concrete homes who are already stretched to breaking point……..