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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Two men killed in separate road traffic collisions in Meath and Tipperary

Two men have died in two separate crashes in Co Meath and Co Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.

At about 1:45am a man driving an e-scooter on the Kentstown Road, Navan, Co Meath died following a crash with a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Mortuary in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60’s and a passenger, a man in his 20s, were both uninjured.

Separately, at about 3:45am, a man in his late teens died following a single car crash on the L4101 at Lanespark, Ballynonty in County Tipperary.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Waterford University Hospital.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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