Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Investigations ongoing following hit-and-run crash in Derry

Police in Derry are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in the city yesterday morning.

At approximately 1.10am it was reported a car had collided with a number of vehicles on Westland Street before the driver made off on foot.

Members of the public apprehended the suspect and police officers attended the scene.

The male driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries and anyone with information is being asked to contact the PSNI on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following hit-and-run crash in Derry

26 July 2026
Candle
News

Two men killed in separate road traffic collisions in Meath and Tipperary

26 July 2026
Enniskillen-Court-House-02-660x430
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in connection with serious road traffic collision in Omagh

26 July 2026
psni logo
News

Police appealing for information after man assaulted in Derry

26 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following hit-and-run crash in Derry

26 July 2026
Candle
News

Two men killed in separate road traffic collisions in Meath and Tipperary

26 July 2026
Enniskillen-Court-House-02-660x430
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in connection with serious road traffic collision in Omagh

26 July 2026
psni logo
News

Police appealing for information after man assaulted in Derry

26 July 2026
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Man (40s) charged in connection with the discovery of a car bomb in Monaghan

26 July 2026
Screenshot 2026-07-26 121122
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Youth Assembly makes its voice heard with Transport Summary Report

26 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube