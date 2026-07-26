Investigations ongoing following hit-and-run crash in Derry

Police in Derry are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in the city yesterday morning.

At approximately 1.10am it was reported a car had collided with a number of vehicles on Westland Street before the driver made off on foot.

Members of the public apprehended the suspect and police officers attended the scene.

The male driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries and anyone with information is being asked to contact the PSNI on 101.