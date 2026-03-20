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Finn Harps beaten by Kerry in Tralee

Finn Harps have been beaten 1-0 by Kerry FC in the SSE Airtricity League at Mounthawk Park this evening.

A Cian Murphy effort on 25 minutes gave the home side the lead at the break and Murphy’s goal was enough to take all three points even though Harps piled on the pressure late on.

John Drummey was live at full time in Tralee for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other First Division results, Cork City defeated UCD 1-0 in Dublin, Treaty were 2-0 home winners over Athlone Town and it finished 1-1 between Cobh and Bray.

Finn Harps next outing is away to Longford Town next Saturday night.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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