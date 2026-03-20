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“Two minutes of madness” cost Derry City win against Drogheda United

Derry City Manager Tiernan Lynch

It ended up another frustrating night for Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Derry were 2-0 up and in full control against Drogheda United after an hour but two goals in two minutes earned the Louth side a point at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

It’s now just two wins from The Candy Stripes’ first eight games of the season.

Derry Manager Tiernan Lynch spoke to the media after the game and said “a couple of minutes of madness” cost his team the win…

 

Martin Holmes spoke to Derry’s Jamie Stott at full time who said the team were “gutted”…

 

And here’s Drogheda United Manager Kevin Doherty…

 

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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