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Buncrana victims remembered ten years on as hundreds attend memorial walk

A woman who lost her partner, two sons, her mother and sister in Buncrana ten years ago says “their memory lives on”.

Hundreds have gathered for a memorial walk today, marking the tenth anniversary of the Buncrana pier tragedy, when a car slipped from a pier into Lough Swilly, killing five people in 2016.

The event getting underway from the town’s play park is organised by Louise James, who lost her partner Sean McGrotty, her sons Mark and Evan, her mother Ruth Daniels, and her sister Jodie-Lee when their car slipped into Lough Swilly.

Her daughter Rioghnach-Ann, just five months old at the time, survived after her father passed her through a window to a passer-by who swam to help.

Louise says her family’s memory lives on through her daughter:

Those taking part are wearing red and white in tribute, as the community comes together to remember the victims.

Event attendees say the entire community entered a state of shock at the time:

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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