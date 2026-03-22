Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Donegal defeat Monaghan to reach Division 1 Final- Post-Match Reaction with Pauric Hilferty & Brendan Kilcoyne

Donegal have beaten Monaghan 3-20 to 3-16 in Division 1 of the National Football League at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones this afternoon.

Donegal led 2-11 to 3-07 at the break after an entertaining first-half saw Shea Malone and Jamie Brennan hit the net for Jim McGuinness’ side.

As the sides were all square heading into the final fifteen minutes, a second goal from Naomh Conaill youngster Malone set Donegal on their way to victory over already-relegated Monaghan.

The result means Donegal will play Kerry in next weekend’s National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park after The Kingdom drew with Armagh this afternoon.

Dublin have been relegated to Division 2 as they were beaten 0-20 to 1-15 by Galway.

Pauric Hilferty & Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time in Clones for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle pushes emergency fuel support for farmers and fishers

22 March 2026
buncrana pier tragedy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana victims remembered ten years on as hundreds attend memorial walk

22 March 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after Limavady standoff results in use of taser

22 March 2026
donegal cancer flights and services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Two week deadline set as Donegal Cancer Flights protest postponed

22 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle pushes emergency fuel support for farmers and fishers

22 March 2026
buncrana pier tragedy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana victims remembered ten years on as hundreds attend memorial walk

22 March 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after Limavady standoff results in use of taser

22 March 2026
donegal cancer flights and services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Two week deadline set as Donegal Cancer Flights protest postponed

22 March 2026
witness appeal
News

Police investigate daylight hit and run in Omagh

22 March 2026
Dunfanaghy-Co-Donegal_Social-Media
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate collision involving a child in Dunfanaghy

22 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube