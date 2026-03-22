Donegal defeat Monaghan to reach Division 1 Final- Post-Match Reaction with Pauric Hilferty & Brendan Kilcoyne

Donegal have beaten Monaghan 3-20 to 3-16 in Division 1 of the National Football League at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones this afternoon.

Donegal led 2-11 to 3-07 at the break after an entertaining first-half saw Shea Malone and Jamie Brennan hit the net for Jim McGuinness’ side.

As the sides were all square heading into the final fifteen minutes, a second goal from Naomh Conaill youngster Malone set Donegal on their way to victory over already-relegated Monaghan.

The result means Donegal will play Kerry in next weekend’s National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park after The Kingdom drew with Armagh this afternoon.

Dublin have been relegated to Division 2 as they were beaten 0-20 to 1-15 by Galway.

Pauric Hilferty & Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time in Clones for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…