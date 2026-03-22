Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 22/03/26

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
St Catherines FC 1-1 Glenea United
Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1
Ballybofey United 2-2 Kerrykeel 71
Castlefin Celtic 4-1 Swilly Rovers
Gweedore United 5-1 Convoy Arsenal
Milford United 1-3 Cappry Rovers
Rathmullan Celtic 4-1 Gweedore Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2
Cranford FC 3-1 Deele Harps
Curragh Athletic vs Letterbarrow Celtic
Drumkeen United 2-1 Lifford Celtic
Drumoghill 16-1 Dunkineely Celtic
Raphoe Town 2-0 Whitestrand United