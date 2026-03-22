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Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 22/03/26

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

St Catherines FC 1-1 Glenea United

 

Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1

Ballybofey United 2-2 Kerrykeel 71

Castlefin Celtic 4-1 Swilly Rovers

Gweedore United 5-1 Convoy Arsenal

Milford United 1-3 Cappry Rovers

Rathmullan Celtic 4-1 Gweedore Celtic

 

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2

Cranford FC 3-1 Deele Harps

Curragh Athletic vs Letterbarrow Celtic

Drumkeen United 2-1 Lifford Celtic

Drumoghill 16-1 Dunkineely Celtic

Raphoe Town 2-0 Whitestrand United

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