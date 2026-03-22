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Munster win FAI Inter-Provincial Tournament after disappointing weekend for Ulster

Munster have won the FAI Inter-Provincial Tournament being held in Donegal this weekend after a 2-2 draw with Leinster today was enough to finish top of the group after three games played.

Ulster, meanwhile, have finished bottom of the standings thanks to a 2-0 defeat to Connacht this morning.

A first win of this year’s tournament was claimed by the Westerners, but they had to go all the way to ensure that they edged past Ulster at Leck View.

After a scoreless first half, Ollie Neary’s team broke the deadlock on 53 minutes when Colm Whelan got his second goal in this series of games.

Ulster fought hard, as they had done in each of their games, but Gary Duffy’s men just could not find that goal to get them back into the contest.

With time ticking down and both teams going for it, Connacht profited when Maree Oranmore man Ger O’Riordan fired in late on.

Ulster had been beaten 1-0 by Munster in Ballyare on Friday and lost 2-1 to Leinster in Buncrana yesterday.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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