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Police investigate daylight hit and run in Omagh

An investigation has been launched following a hit-and-run in broad daylight in Omagh.

It was reported that at 3:20 p.m., a parked blue Nissan Qashqai was struck by a passing dark-coloured vehicle with a partial registration containing the letters “THZ,” causing damage to the wing mirror.

Police are currently identifying local businesses with CCTV and are asking the driver to come forward before they begin reviewing the footage tomorrow morning.

Anyone with information is are told to contact the PSNI.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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