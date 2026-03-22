State seeks to recover nearly €90 million in pandemic overpayments

The state is owed almost €90 million in pandemic overpayments.

Almost 950,000 people applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, which was paid out between 2020 and 2022.

It’s believed about 65,000 were on a payroll while receiving some or all of the payment, according to the Sunday Independent.

Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary says almost 14 thousand letters were sent out to relevant individuals in the final six months of last year.

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane, says it’s important a fair approach is taken when it comes to recouping money: