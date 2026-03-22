Two arrested after Limavady standoff results in use of taser

A man armed with a broken bottle barricaded himself inside a Glenview property in Limavady today before police used a taser to safely arrest him.

Two men in their 20s were detained, one on suspicion of assaulting police, resisting arrest, and theft, the other for possession of an offensive weapon, assault on police, disorderly behaviour, and theft.

An officer was injured during the incident and required hospital treatment for facial injuries.

A woman was also taken to hospital for injuries that are not thought to be serious.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.